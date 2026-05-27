98FM teams up with Taste of Dublin

98FM has been announced as radio partner of this year’s Taste of Dublin food and lifestyle festival. The tie-up will see the introduction of the 98FM music stage to Taste. Across the weekend, 98FM’s Big Breakfast plays host as Rebecca and Brendan MC the stage featuring live performances from DJs Leanne Hanafin, Brian Maher, Andy Preston and Jessica Maciel.
Tickets
98FM will bring their over-30s event ‘Club 98’ onsite to the festival on Sunday from 7pm-8.30pm. Bauer Media is giving 98FM listeners the chance to attend Taste of Dublin, with a pair of tickets being given away every day on-air. Entries are open at 98fm.com/taste Taste of Dublin will be held in Merrion Square Park from June 11th to 14th.