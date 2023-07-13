A week to go to Cannes-alysis

There is just a week to go to this year’s look-back on the Cannes creative festival on the Cote d’Azur at an event hosted by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). Creative advertising changes all the time but it undeniably drives progress for people, business and society. Cannes Lions supports and celebrates creativity in all its forms, helping to prove its effectiveness, shape its future and connect future industry leaders.

This year’s four speakers include adlanders Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys+Girls and Jessica Derby, head of content and production, BBDO Dublin. On the client side are Mark Brennan (pictured), head of marketing, Allianz Ireland and Amy Tumelty, head of social media, Aer Lingus. The facilitator is Katherine Ryan, programme director at IAPI. The event is in The Alex Hotel from 8.30am to 10.30am next Thursday, July 20.

Tickets are €15 for IAPI members and €25 for non-members.

O’Driscoll and Derby served as jury members at this year’s festival. O’Driscoll helped judge the film shortlist category and Derby the film craft Lions. They will share their favourite case studies, the campaigns that made them think this year, what the experience of being a juror taught them and the reasons why they believe it’s so important to be at Cannes.

Brennan and Tumelty will focus on the campaigns that moved the dial for companies this year, investigating where creativity can help promote business growth. They will speak about how good work comes about and the agency-client collaboration involved in developing an award-winning creative idea. For more on the event and to book tickets, go to iapi.ie