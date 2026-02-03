AAI to discuss future of advertising

To mark its 75th year on the go, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), the body that acts on behalf of the interests and voice of Ireland’s advertisers, will host a special seminar at the end of February in Google Foundry. AAI chief executive Barry Dooley has invited five top advertising professionals to speak at the forum.

Questions

World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) president David Wheldon is the special guest. He will be joined on stage by Core chief executive Aidan Greene; Jennifer Power, media lead, UK & Ireland at McDonald’s; Rory Hamilton, co-founder, Boys+Girls and Jane McDaid, founder, Thinkhouse. Delegates are urged to submit questions for the Q&A in advance.

‘Spotlight – The Future of Advertising’

@ Google Foundry from 8.30am on Thursday, February 26th

Pictured above are Barry Dooley, AAI and David Wheldon, WFA