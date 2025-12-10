AAI to discuss World Ahead 2026

What will shape the year ahead, and how can businesses prepare? Those are the questions which the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) will tease out at the World Ahead 2026 webinar. Economists Jim Power (above) and Chris Johns will explore the key economic and global trends, what businesses need to watch now and how to navigate uncertainty.

Now in its 16th year, AAI’s annual look into the future brings together expert insight, economic context and informed analysis to help members and industry stakeholders anticipate change and plan with clarity. The webinar, which gets underway at 9am on Wednesday, January 29, is open to AAI members, members of IAPI and all industry stakeholders.