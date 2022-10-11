AAI to host talk on pitching process

The often fraught issue of pitching for business in adland is the subject of this month’s Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) Toolkit session. ‘Life’s a Pitch’ is a client and agency discussion on why it doesn’t have to be this way, and how to minimise business disruption in the creative agency pitch process, with some tips on how to get the best partner.

A panel discussion will involve Sandra McGarry, procurement at Three Ireland; Jeanne McGann, head of marketing, Nissan Ireland; Pat Stephenson, founder and chief relationship officer, Boys+Girls; Damian Hanley, creative director, In the Company of Huskies and Catrióna Campbell, partner and managing director, The Public House.

Chloe Hanratty (pictured), head of strategic planning, Publicis Dublin, will be the moderator.

The Toolkit seminar is in the Dentsu’s offices at 8.45am on Tuesday, October 25.

