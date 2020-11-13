Abrahamson helps Virgin judge shorts

Award-winning film director and screenwriter and former commercials maker Lenny Abrahamson along with Derry Girls creator and screenwriter Lisa McGee are among the panel of judges invited to assess the entries for the second annual Virgin Media Discovers Short Film competition, which is run in association with Screen Ireland.
Abrahamson’s credits include Adam & Paul, Garage and Normal People, pictured.
The other four judges are Mullingar-born actor Niamh Algar, who stars in Ridley Scott’s new HBO Max series, Raised by Wolves; screenwriter and executive producer Ursula Rani Sarma whose work includes Delicious and Red Rock and representatives from Virgin Media Television (VMTV), Screen Ireland and the Dublin International Film Festival.
Actor Cillian Murphy urges new voices to get involved: “The Irish are known to be great storytellers, but what I really like about the Virgin Media Discovers Short Film Competition, is that it opens up so many opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, whether it’s your first time or propels you onto a national platform so that your story can educate, spark conversations, celebrate inclusiveness, and shine a light on the issues that shape our world.”
Now in its second year, the Virgin Media Discovers Short Film Competition is open to new, emerging and established filmmakers across drama, comedy, fiction, thriller and animation. The competition is designed to recognise the contribution and impact that the TV and film production sector creates for Ireland’s economy, society, culture and democracy.
Adjudicating Panel
Lenny Abrahamson – watch interview at https://marketing.ie/interview_video/
Derry Girls creator and screenwriter of The Deceived Lisa McGee
Mullingar-born actor Niamh Algar
Screenwriter and executive producer Ursula Rani Sarma
Director of content at Virgin Media Television, Bill Malone
Television project manager at Screen Ireland Andrew Byrne
|Festival Director of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival Gráinne Humphreys
Closing date for submissions is midnight on Monday, November 30 2020.
For more information, go to https://www.virginmedia.ie/discovers