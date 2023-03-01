Accenture teams up with Spunout

Management consultancy and marketing communications group Accenture is launching a public awareness campaign aimed at engaging, educating and encouraging young people in Ireland to discuss issues around equality. The initiative, called Gen E, is being rolled out in collaboration with the Spunout youth mental health and information platform.

Gen E, short for Generation Equal, will showcase the voices, stories and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ young people and those from ethnic minority backgrounds in an effort to foster conversations about inclusion and diversity issues faced by young people today. It is hoped the collaboration will create openings to empower young people and promote equality.

Five contributors will be profiled in a video series. Each person shares their perspective on what equality means to them, and how they are working towards creating a more just and equitable world. The contributors include Niall Casey, a 21-year-old Kerry based make-up artist and content creator who made the final on the RTE TV series Glow Up Ireland.

Caitlin Faye Maniti, 19, has lived in Donegal for 15 years, but was born in the Philippines, moving to Ireland with her parents when she was four years old. Caitlin struggled to feel accepted while growing up living in a new and different culture. For years, she found it hard to talk about her story and background and the loneliness she felt.

The videos will launch on March 8.

Watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHTIF1-oi2s