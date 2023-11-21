Acne launches Stena’s new campaign

European ferry company Stena Line hired Deloitte Digital’s Acne to roll out a new autumn/winter campaign. Acne in Ireland is headed up by executive creative director Dylan Cotter (pictured) and client service director Jimmy Murphy. Following a competitive pitch held in spring of this year, Stena Line appointed Acne to develop a new brand platform and a group concept using the agency’s network to market at scale across Europe.

Stena Line’s new autumn campaign leaders with the line: ”Wherever you’re going, enjoy getting there.’ Campaigns are running in 13 countries and across 14 different languages. Acne’s offices in Stockholm and Dublin have been working together to provide a centralised strategy for the brand. The campaign sees the launch of new out of home, print, radio, programmatic display, high-impact display, BVOD and digital film.

Insights

Dylan Cotter, ECD, Acne Dublin said: “Western European routes are an important part of the business and the brand has a lot of credibility in this neighborhood. We really enjoyed the challenge of coming up with universal insights that resonate with audiences from Vilnius to Valentia. It turns out, we all like to travel in comfort, at a slower pace, and more sustainably.” Stena Line operates 39 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe.

The family-owned company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg.