Acne rolls out Liberty Insurance campaign

Liberty Insurance has launched a new campaign developed by Acne Dublin and Acne Lisbon. Called Futureproof, the ads highlight Liberty’s claims of offering flexible and customisable products made possible by the company’s digital transformation. The launch campaign focuses on motor insurance, following the insurer’s move to a new cloud-based operation.

The new cloud model with its modular products offers customers “liberation not limitation” and the freedom to only pay for what they want and need. Customers are able to tailor their cover to better reflect their life-stage and lifestyle. Futureproof runs in digital and social, radio, out of home (OOH), and in a series of brand and tactical TV and VOD films.

The TV commercial was produced by Irish company Banjoman and shot by Dermot Malone.

Dylan Cotter, executive creative director of Acne Dublin, said they wanted to reframe insurance as a good thing. “Insurance is often associated with negative things, but at heart it’s about the freedom to keep living and keep changing,” Cotter said. Acne Dublin’s commercial director is former Publicis director and IAPI president Jimmy Murphy.

Launched in Sweden’s capital Stockholm in 1996, Acne is owned by Deloitte.

