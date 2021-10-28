Action24 alarms Dublin commuters

Action24 has launched its first ever out of home (OOH) campaign to promote its smart alarm systems. The campaign uses Dublin Bus Supersides to increase awareness and reach across the capital. The creative features a strong call to action message encouraging consumers to get a quote for the alarm system. It also features the Smart Starter Plan at €109.

The campaign was planned by Source OOH and the creative is ­­­­­­­­­­Connector by Granite. Pictured at the Dublin Bus Superside are Alan O’Donovan, national sales manager, Action24; Amanda Mooney, marketing manager, Action24; Annemarie Sexton, specialist account manager, Exterion Media and Louise Enright, director, Source OOH. (Photo: David O’Carroll)