Activ8 backs TG4’s heritage series

Activ8 Energies solar panel installer is the sponsor of TG4’s new property series, Buildings Beo in an undisclosed deal brokered by Buymedia. The six-part series, presented by Carrie Crowley (above), starts at 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 19. It follows the restoration of heritage buildings across Ireland, from forgotten mills to historic schoolhouses.
First up for Crowley is a visit to Castleblayney in Co. Monaghan, a place which takes its name from Blayney Castle, once the focal point of the area. Renamed Hope Castle in the 1850s, the castle’s gate lodge fell into disrepair with the passage of time. She watches as the lodge, situated off the market square and by the public park by Loch Muckno, is reimagined.
She goes on to explore the old railway station at Ballinmore Junction in Leitrim, before moving south to her native Waterford and the Mount Congreve estate, the Old Mill and James O’Neill Building in Kinsale, the Church of Ireland schoolhouse in Monkstown, Co Dublin, before returning to Cork and Macroom’s Briery Gap Theatre and Cultural Centre.
Carrie Crowley with Canon Roy Byrne, Church of Ireland rector in Monkstown