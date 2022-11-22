Ad-free Sky Kids to launch soon

Sky is to launch a new channel targeted at youngsters from next February. Sky Kids will provide ad-free 24-hour programming showcasing Sky Originals at no extra cost to Sky Kids customers and Now subscribers. Sky says the content will will help parents juggle their routines through themes of learning and doing, arts and crafts, music, dance and fitness.

My Friend Misty (age 5-7) sees cartoon character Misty set out to build kids emotional resilience. Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to deal with their feelings both good and bad by providing a series of tips and practical exercises to support them in difficult situations and where differing emotions crop up.

Ready, Eddie, Go! (age 3+) is based on a character called Eddie, who is autistic. We see him taken through new experiences and situations such as a trip to the barbers, so when he encounters this in real life, he’s ready to go. The cartoon is based on Eddie’s Stories by author Nikki Saunders also well known in the SEN (special educational needs) community.

Dino Club (age 4+) allows viewers to discover truths about dinosaurs, as they journey through a virtual land of these pre-historic giants. Young hosts Ayo and Harriet time travel into the past to reveal facts along the way. Other shows available are Trolls: TrollsTopia, Where’s Wally, Madagascar a Little Wild, Morph (above) and Clifford The Big Red Dog.

Integrated into the Sky Kids package which already offers 10,000 episodes of kids’ content on demand and a variety of partner channels such as Nick Jr, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, the new linear channel will give viewers access to new Sky Original programming and franchises. Existing Sky customers can upgrade to the new kids’ package for €8 a month.