Adland teams up for Good Life 2030

Ten Irish agencies are collaborating for a client with a difference – ‘The Future’. Creative and strategic talents are coming together to answer the brief for Good Life 2030 Ireland. The idea is to create a campaign in response to research with Irish citizens around what it means to live a ‘good life’. Involved in the project are Havas, Publicis Dublin, Core, Verve Showrunner, TBWA\Bolt, Droga5, Folk VML, Bonfire, Thinkhouse and The Public House.

The agencies combined to reflect on the role of the marketing, media and ad industry in supporting a future where we live and work more sustainably. Creative directors, strategists, planners and client directors spent a full day at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA), to understand Irish people’s visions for the future (more connection to self, others and nature), and immerse themselves in tackling the future creatively.

Brief

The adlanders will unpick a creative brief, reflect on the wants and desires of Irish people, exchange thoughts on the industry and work with peers who, in everyday life, are competitors. The project is designed to see creative ideas, a new understanding of the industry opportunity and a concept for a campaign that will be delivered by this new ‘superagency’ for the future – involving people from across Ireland’s advertising landscape.

The campaign, also supported by WPP’s GroupM, and other partners to be confirmed, will go live in November. It will encourage Irish people to start living their ‘future good life’ now, using the power and imagination of adland. To leave behind a culture where trappings of the perceived ‘good life’ are unsustainable and misaligned with how people actually feel and what people yearn for; and instead to embrace a new story rooted in connection.

Watch a summary of the Good Life 2030 Ireland workshop here