Adland to embrace Net Zero Wheels

Ad Net Zero Ireland has launched Net Zero Wheels (NZW), a travel initiative which allows people working in advertising and media to trial eBikes and cut their carbon footprint. The year-long programme will see 45 professionals trial a Bleeper eBike for four months at no cost, offering a practical, low-risk way to adopt low-carbon commuting.

Delivered in tandem with UCD and Bleeper, and funded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), NZW marks a sustainability milestone for the creative and communication industries. For urban-based industries such as advertising and media – where short commutes, meetings and events are part of daily life – the idea reflects a clear modal shift.

Journeys

The National Household Travel Survey conducted by Ipsos B&A shows that cycling accounts for just three per cent of journeys nationwide, despite almost half of all trips being under 6km – distances ideal for cycling and eBikes. Cars continue to dominate at 71 per cent of all journeys, including daily work commutes, which account for one in five trips.

Across the NZW programme’s 12 months, three groups of 15 participants will each be provided with a Bleeper eBike for a four-month period. The initiative aims to show how simple mobility shifts – like swapping a short car journey for an eBike trip – can positively impact wellbeing, creativity, productivity, and carbon emissions.

Participants will have access to a range of eCargo, eFolding, and standard eBikes, based on availability and suitability to their commute and lifestyle. Anyone in IAPI member agencies interested in taking part in the NZW programme to trial an eBike should apply at https://forms.bleeperactive.com/252464301086957 before the Friday, December 5, deadline.

Pictured top at the Net Zero Wheels photocall, left to right: Claire Hyland, Ad Net Zero Ireland and Thinkhouse; Pat Cassidy, Ad Net Zero Ireland and PML Group; Kate Goldsmith, Ad Net Zero Ireland and IAPI; and Richard Greene, commercial director, Bleeper