Adland unites for sustainability drive

Ten agencies have come together to devise Ireland’s first national alternative Black Friday campaign challenging high-consumption culture. Titled ‘Less Buying, More Being’, the ads encourage Irish consumers to support sustainability. The creative campaign was developed through the Good Life 2030 Ireland project by over 40 professionals in Bonfire, Core, Droga5, Folk VML, Havas, Publicis, The Public House, Thinkhouse, TBWA and Verve.

The initiative was prompted by research that showed Irish people’s visions of a ‘good life’ for 2030 and a strong desire for the advertising industry to promote sustainable, healthy lifestyles. Reaching 3.5 million adults (80 per cent of the population) across Ireland, the campaign’s messages—displayed in both Irish and English—include ‘Less Buying, More Being’, ‘Less Shopping Sprees, More Native Trees’ and ‘Less Fast Pace, More Open Space’.

The campaign tagline is signed off with the line ‘Let’s Advertise a Better Life’. Thinkhouse’s Laura Costello said the work was a compelling invitation to connect with each other and nature. The creative work runs across print, TV, cinema, radio, out of home (OOH) and online media in November to coincide with COP29, Black Friday and Cyber Monday – coinciding with a plethora of campaigns urging consumers to spend on sales-discounted items.

Breakdown

Costello said studies showed that that it is what Irish consumers say they want. The campaign serves as a counterpoint to the consumption-driven culture of Black Friday, which saw global sales of over $70 billion last year (up eight per cent on 2022) – 80 per cent of which are expected to end up in landfills. The annual event spotlights how marketing and advertising fuels climate breakdown by driving cultures of over-consumption.

The campaign is backed by Creative Ireland, the government body led by former IAPI chief executive Tania Banotti. Creative Ireland is a five-year programme which connects people, creativity and wellbeing, espousing a vision that everyone in Ireland should be able to realise their creative potential. Other sponsors include GroupM, Pearl & Dean, Mediahuis, Global, Talon, News Ireland, Irish Times, Urban Media, and Bauer Media Audio.

Research published by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) shows that consumer interest in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales has significantly decreased from last year. Only 36 per cent of respondents expect to make a purchase in the sales period compared to 45 per cent last year. However, Black Friday sales shoppers expect to spend more with the average expected spend up to €431 compared to €343 last year.