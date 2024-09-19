Ads ás gaeilge earn a bualadh bos – GroupM

New regulations aimed at increasing the visibility and use of the Irish language has created a significant shift in public sector advertising. The rules require public bodies to dedicate 20 per cent of their annual advertising to Irish and allocate five per cent of their budget to Irish language media. GroupM reports on the the impact of the regulations, examining public awareness, recall, and perception of Irish language ads across various media.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media this gives a clear and substantial message to the Irish-speaking community that not only does the State respect the language as a central part of our cultural heritage, but that it is also of great economic benefit to its speakers. But is this translating into a genuine revival of the Irish language, or simply a fleeting glimpse of ‘gaeilge’ on our screens?

‘A slight trend emerged in our research regarding age, with younger and older adults demonstrating a higher likelihood of understanding Irish compared to the 25-54 age group’ – Eimear McGrath, GroupM

GroupM’s tracker reveals a complex picture, with encouraging signs of progress but also highlighting the need for continued efforts to ensure the long-term impact of these initiatives. The study, based on a nationally representative sample, found that 43 per cent of respondents could read, write, speak, or understand Irish, aligning with Census 2022 data where 1.9 million people stated they could speak Irish (plus six points from Census 2016).

Recall: TV Leads

Half of those surveyed could recall encountering Irish language advertising recently. Unsurprisingly, this figure rose significantly among those who understand Irish (60 per cent), reaching 67 per cent for those with a strong grasp of the language. Older age groups, who generally exhibit higher levels of Irish language understanding, also demonstrated better recall of Irish language ads, while research found that the 25-44 age group lagged behind.

When it comes to media formats, AV (audiovisual) advertising took precedence with 40 per cent of respondents recalling Irish language ads in this format. TV emerged as the dominant platform, with 32 per cent recalling Irish language ads on TV, followed by online players (seven per cent). The TV recall is against a backdrop of public sector bodies accounting for just under five per cent of TV ad ratings for the period July 2023–June 2024.

It means one to two per cent of total TV ad ratings were attributable to Irish language copy. Audio formats showed 21 per cent recall, with radio capturing the lion’s share (18 per cent), while streaming platforms and podcasts each garnered three per cent recall. Social media platforms lagged even further behind, with Instagram leading the pack at six per cent, followed by Facebook and TikTok (both on five per cent).

More to be done

While most respondents (55 per cent) viewed the increased presence of Irish in advertising as a positive development, only 45 per cent were actually pleased at encountering such ads. Furthermore, nearly half (45 per cent) believed that exposure to Irish language advertising would have no impact on them personally. This sentiment was less pronounced among those who understand Irish, with only 33 per cent sharing such a view.

While there is some appetite for greater use of Irish in advertising, with 40 per cent supporting the idea of more companies incorporating the language into their campaigns, the sentiment is far from universal. Even among those who understand Irish, only 56 per cent expressed a desire to see more Irish language ads. The GroupM Media Tracker is conducted twice yearly with questions about media consumption and attitudes towards media.

Above: Guinness ‘Island’ by Arks, winner of Marketing’s Ad of the Century in 1999, which featured the Irish language phrases “Tá siad ag teacht” and “Arís!”