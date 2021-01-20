AdsWizz to sell audio spots in Ireland

SoundCloud and AdsWizz have agreed to sell audio ads in Ireland as part of a new European deal. AdsWizz and its regional sellers will be the exclusive sales representative for advertisers targeting SoundCloud’s youth audience in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Advertisers now have the option of targeting SoundCloud’s inventory specifically or, in certain markets, through the AdsWizz network. Access can be made through the AdsWizz platform, an audio-centric DSP, or through any major omnichannel DSP. AdsWizz claims to reach over 100 million unique devices every month around the world.

Additionally, audio buyers can reach listeners in more personal ways through rich audience segment targeting, such as geo, device type, genre, language, weather, points of interest, demographic, behavioural segments and more. Brand owners can also unlock AdsWizz’s ShakeMe, second screen device retargeting, dynamic creative optimisation and voice ads.

The platform allows advertisers advanced media planning, integrate first-party data, target by smart speaker manufacturer and to tap into advanced podcast buying capabilities. The deal expands SoundCloud’s existing global ties with AdsWizz, part of Sirius XM. Pandora, also owned by Sirius XM, is the exclusive ad sales representative for SoundCloud in the US.

AdsWizz’s HQ is based in San Mateo, California, with a tech hub in Bucharest.