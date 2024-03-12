Author and journalist Hugh Oram dies

The death has occurred of Hugh Oram, author of The Advertising Book, a history of Irish advertising which was published by Derek Garvey’s MO Books in 1986. Oram was a prolific writer and journalist who worked as a magazine editor with Frank Grennan’s publishing company, Jemma Publications, for many years. Other books he wrote included The Newspaper Book, a history of Irish newspapers published by MO Books in 1983.

He wrote a series of feature articles for Marketing.ie magazine.

A native of Plymouth in the south of England, he began contributing to The Irish Times in the early 1980s. He later filed for the Irishman’s Diary column in the 2000s, publishing a collection of those works in 2020. A softly-spoken and genial man with a good sense of humour, he was well known and popular with residents around Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge. He died at Wicklow Hospice on March 3 and was laid to rest after a private funeral.

Requiescat in pace.