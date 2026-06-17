Aer Lingus 90th anniversary ads take off

Aer Lingus has unveiled a new brand campaign to mark its 90th anniversary, which celebrates its longstanding commitment to connecting Ireland with the world. It’s centred around a simple truth: as remarkable as those journeys are, there is one place the airline has always brought people, and always will continue to do so – home.

Homecoming

At the heart of the campaign is a series of out of home posters. Consisting of intimate, large-scale photos, each depicts the experience of homecoming – the first touch of an embrace, the catch in a breath, the hugs, the joy, and the tears. Shot in close, unguarded detail, the images capture the split-second feeling most of us only register in passing.

The photos are are accompanied by a 60-second film that draws on Aer Lingus’ iconic 1980s ‘You’re Home’ TV ad, opening on the original ad created by Peter Owens and its unmistakable ‘Gabriel’s Oboe’ soundtrack. ‘You’re Home’ was the runner-up to Guinness ‘Island’ in the Marketing ‘Ad of the Century’ readers poll in 1999. The ad then moves to the present day.

Crew

Featured in the current campaign are members of the Aer Lingus cabin crew, including mother-and-daughter duo Lisa and Amy. Uncommon Creative Studio, an agency founded in London with offices in New York and Stockholm, handled the creative. The TV ad was produced in Ireland by Jaywalk, directed by Locky, with photography by Linda Brownlee.