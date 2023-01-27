Aer Lingus goes with céad míle fáilte

Aer Lingus has announced a new advertising message entitled ‘You’re Very Welcome’ created by Droga5 Dublin. It is the first Aer Lingus brand campaign in over seven years. It involves a TV ad, digital and social and activity across the airline’s own channels. The ad takes place on an Airbus A330 aircraft which Aer Lingus uses on its transatlantic schedule.

Featuring passengers and cabin crew, the ad delves into the passenger stories and cabin crew. The first story in the ad is about a caring and patient young girl and her family, and the small but intuitive ways the Aer Lingus cabin crew take care of her. The ‘You’re Very welcome’ tagline is a quintessentially Irish greeting that provides comfort the moment it is heard.

Values

The rebrand is being rolled out across new routes and sponsorships and in the UK and US markets throughout 2023. Susanne Carberry, chief customer officer, Aer Lingus, said it was the start of the airline’s efforts to reach out to new markets in 2023 through the modernisation of the brand and digital platforms by putting people first using Irish values.

Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Droga5 Dublin, said the Accenture Interactive agency previously known as Rothco has been working with Aer Lingus for over six years. The new message was an opportunity to double-down on what makes Aer Lingus different to every other carrier around the world – they’re simply a more human airline, Speirs said.