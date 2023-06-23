Aer Lingus staffer flies flag with Pride

Aer Lingus marks pride month with a video featuring Craig Fitzgerald, a member of the Aer Lingus cabin crew team and a drag performer. Fitzgerald, as his drag alter ego, Avryll Nitrate, will lead the Aer Lingus float in the Pride parade in Dublin this weekend. The video tells the story of his journey towards self-expression and the freedom to be his true self.

He is shown on stage and in his role as a cabin crew member with Aer Lingus. As he reflects on his 18-year tenure with Aer Lingus and his life as a drag performer, Fitzgerald comments: “I think being honest and open, and of course, a little bit silly, has got me to where I am today.” Viewers see Craig’s transformation into his drag persona and prepping for a flight.

The video shows the co-existence of all aspects of Fitzgerald’s life and the support he gets from his work colleagues. Aer Lingus is the official airline of this Saturday’s Dublin Pride Festival. Over 300 airline employees and their friends and family will accompany the festival float. The event is an initiative of Proud Flies, the Aer Lingus LGBT+ and Allies network.

