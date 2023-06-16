AI expert to address PR members

The creative and productivity opportunities as well as ethical, legal and societal issues around the use of generative artificial intelligence tools such as Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard will be discussed by communicators working across the private and public sector next Wednesday (June 21) at an event hosted by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII).

The keynote speaker is Andrew Bruce Smith, an AI public relations and communications technologist with over three decades of experience developing communications programmes for brands such as IBM and Apple. He has consulted for NATO, the UK Department of Environment, the NHS in the UK, Specsavers, Sky, Jaguar Land Rover, Disney and others.

Smith is a fellow of the UK Chartered Institute of Public Relations and chair of its AI in PR advisory panel. He co-authored a report on AI tools and their impact on PR. “Artificial intelligence is not just a tool, it’s a game-changer for the communications industry,” Smith said. “It’s crucial to understand both the opportunities and challenges it presents.

“AI has the potential to revolutionise how we communicate, enhancing creativity and productivity, but it also raises important ethical and legal considerations,” he added. During his presentation, Smith will look at the longer-term strategic considerations for PR practitioners including on jobs and skills, and further likely developments in AI.

“It’s important our members are not just skilled in the application of AI as a productivity aid and capable of advising on security, privacy and disinformation threats, but that they are actively guardians of the public’s trust in what they see, read and hear,” PRII CEO Dr Martina Byrne said.

The event, which is part of the institute’s 70th year celebrations, will be hosted in the ESB’s HQ.