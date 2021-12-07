AIB teams up with stars for Goal Mile

Former Leinster and Ireland rugby international Luke Fitzgerald, Irish hockey international Róisín Upton, Olympic middle distance runner Ciara Mageean and former Mayo county manager and GAA footballer Stephen Rochford have joined AIB in encouraging communities across the island to step up together and take part in the Goal Mile this Christmas.
For over 40 years, the Goal Mile has seen people run or walk a mile to raise funds at Christmas to help vulnerable communities in 14 countries worldwide. People can take part in a number of ways, be it in one of the more than 150 events being organised or by registering with Goal at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile anywhere during December.
In efforts to get more people than ever to complete the Goal Mile this year, AIB will install a number of start lines around the country in the lead up to Christmas. The bank will also run a radio, print and online advertising campaign asking people to take part and donate funds. People are reminded that donations can be made online at www.goalglobal.org/donate.