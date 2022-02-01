AIMs deadline next Thursday

The entry deadline for this year’s All Ireland Marketing Awards, aka the AIMs, presented by Marketing Institute Ireland looms. Now in its 16th year, the AIM Awards showcase achievements in Irish marketing across a range of categories. These ‘Oscars’ for marketing performance are centered on the strategic value of marketing as a driver of business success.

They highlight excellence and best practice in the profession. The awards reflect a wide range of marketing activities, including customer experience, international, small business, online channels and marketing through Irish. This year there are 20 categories in all, including a new sustainability award, sponsored by Verve.

Entries can be submitted online at https://www.aimawards.ie/ up to 6pm on Thursday, February 10. A final shortlist will be published in the business pages of the Irish Independent on Thursday, March 10. Mediahuis is the media partner. Sponsors include Accenture, AIB, Foras na Gaeilge, Google, Mintel, RTE Media Sales, SuperValu and Verve.