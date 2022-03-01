Aisling Bea set to front Jameson campaign

Irish actor and comedian Aisling Bea has been recruited by Irish Distillers as its new brand ambassador for Jameson whiskey. With a new campaign called ‘Widen the Circle’, created by TBWA\Dublin, the global whiskey brand owned by Pernod Ricard is trying to replace the brand’s ‘triple filtered, twice as smooth’ functionality with a consumer lifestyle focus.

Bea fronts a new TV ad titled ‘That Spark’ and directed by Jake Scott. Primarily targeted at younger demographics, the ad will run in the lead-up to St Patrick’s Day, along with a live-streamed show by rock band Fontaines DC. The activity will aim to stress Jameson’s versatility as a spirit taken with various mixers. A second TV ad is planned for the summer.

Pernod Ricard reported record sales of 5.8 million cases of Jameson for the first half of its financial year, up 22 per cent on the same period. The US market represents almost half of the brand’s business. The Distilled Spirits Council says Irish whiskey was the third-fastest growing alcohol category in the US last year and is predicted to outsell Scotch by 2030.

Irish Distillers expects to sell a total of ten million cases in the 2022 financial year.

