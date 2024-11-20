Aisling O’Sullivan Starcom’s new deputy MD

Core has announced that Aisling O’Sullivan has been made deputy managing director of Starcom. She has been with the agency since 2016, worked as business director for two years and served as a board director for over five years. With over 14 years experience in marketing and media, she previously worked in digital planning, buying and client service roles at OMD in Sydney and London, before returning to Ireland to join Starcom.

Clients include AIB, An Post, Musgrave, National Lottery, Samsung and Dixons Carphone.