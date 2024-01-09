Aldi campaigns for Irish food producers

Do you have a food product that you want to sell to Irish consumers? Eager to take your business to the next level? Whether you’re a baker, maker or a foodie innovator, Grow with Aldi is a programme that may interest you. This year, the German discounter which was voted Ireland’s most reputable supermarket in the RepTrak 2023 report, is seeking applicants targeting Irish shoppers across its network of 161 stores.

Now in its seventh year, applicants are invited to submit their product for consideration until January 26. All products will be assessed by a judging panel of Aldi buyers with successful applicant products launching in all Aldi stores nationwide for two weeks in May. From there, a select group of food producers will secure further contracts with the supermarket chain. The campaign is supported by a multimedia advertising and PR push.

Successful applicants and finalists will receive mentorship along the way to learn about the buying process, supply chain management and social media marketing. To date, Aldi claims to have invested more than €10 million in the initiative which has the backing of Bord Bia. This year’s Grow with Aldi marketing and media campaign is fronted by Cassie Stokes (pictured), the former Virgin Media television presenter and food lover.