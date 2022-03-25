Aldi, Guinness and Vodafone top BrandShout

Three brands top BrandShout for March. Aldi held on to the lead position it had in February and was joined by Guinness and Vodafone – which moved up from sixth and seventh positions respectively. The ad recall analysis, conducted by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.

German discounter Lidl was in fourth place, followed by supermarket rivals SuperValu and Tesco. Coke/Diet Coke moved up two places to seventh, followed by McDonald’s, the National Lottery and Virgin Media. Two new entrants, Nike and Specsavers, were 11th and 12th, followed by AIB, Paddy Power and Sky. Cadburys re-entered the survey in 16th position.

The March brand chart was completed by Dunnes Stores, Heineken and VHI.

Pictured is Aldi brand ambassador Paul O’Connell