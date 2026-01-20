Aldi looks to Pablo for new message

‘It’s not complicated’. That’s the line from German discounter Aldi as it tries to strip back the noise in a new campaign created by UK agency Pablo. Aldi hit the reset button by reminding Irish consumers that the best value doesn’t need to be complex, returning to the brand’s central promise of “straightforward, great food at low prices for everyone”.

Aldi’s new TV campaign parodies the mental gymnastics that define today’s’ grocery shopping experience. It highlights the hidden costs to everyday items such as a simple tin of tomatoes, driven by unnecessary complications, baffling presentation and needless packaging. The wider campaign rolls out across radio, out of home and digital channels.

The market has changed – Niall O’Connor, Aldi

Niall O’Connor, country managing director, Aldi Ireland, said the company’s model has been simple: quality food at the lowest possible prices. “The market we operate in has changed,” he said. “Retail has become louder, more complicated, and increasingly cluttered. Our response is not to add to that complexity, but to strip it away.”

Network

Aldi opened its first store in Ireland on Dublin’s Parnell Street in 1999. It now has a network of 166 stores across every county in the Republic. The new campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to its 330 Irish suppliers. The minimum hourly pay rates for store and warehouse staff is now €15.10, with increments after one to three years of service.

Aldi Ireland previously worked with McCann Manchester on its creative campaigns. Pablo has offices in London and New York and its list of clients include AJ Bell investments, Betfair, Deliveroo, Costa Coffee, Honda, Holland & Barrett, ITV, P&O Cruises, San Miguel, Tetley, Flora, NatWest, Visit Britain and Wilkinson Sword.

Watch the new Aldi TV commercial here