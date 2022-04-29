Aldi signs up to Electric Picnic

German discounter Aldi has signed a three-year deal with Electric Picnic to become the official supermarket partner to Ireland’s premier music festival in place of Tesco. After three years without festivals, Electric Picnic 2022 sold out in minutes and the #TeamAldiIreland will join festival goers in Stradbally, Co Laois in September with a pop-up food store.
EP 2022’s top acts include Dermot Kennedy, Snow Patrol and Arctic Monkeys.
The Aldi pop-up will be open for festival-goers to shop throughout the three-day festival from September 2. They will be able to buy breakfast foods, snacks, sweet treats, beauty items and sun cream along with special buys like sleeping bags, pop-up tents and campaign chairs. EP’s other brand partners are Three, Heineken, Red Bull, Bacardi, Visa and AIB.
