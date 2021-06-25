Aldi tops BrandShout league for June

German discounter Aldi has replaced its direct rival Lidl in topping the latest survey of Ireland’s most recalled advertised brands in the June survey for Marketing.ie. Lidl dropped to sixth place in the poll. Vodafone was in second place this month followed by Coke/Diet Coke in third spot. Virgin Media moved from tenth to fourth place, with HSE Covid-19 fifth.

Sharing sixth place with Lidl is fast food chain Supermac’s, with Tesco and Three in joint eight place. South Korean car brand Hyundai is a new entrant to the top 20, sharing 11th place with McDonald’s and another newcomer, confectionery brand Cadbury. Three newcomers to the BrandShout top 20 – Heineken, Fanta and Paddy Power – share 14th place.

Four brands were in 17th place, namely Specsavers, Guinness, P&G’s Ariel and Unilever’s Persil. BrandShout is part of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight. Pictured is Aldi ambassador Paul O’Connell in one of the German discounter’s TV ads created by McCann Manchester.