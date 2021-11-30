Aldi tops latest BrandShout poll

Aldi has knocked its rival Lidl off the top perch to take the lead position in the November BrandShout telesurvey. Lidl, which slips to number two, was the poll topper for both September and October. The ad recall analysis, conducted by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of Irish adults 1,000 adults every fortnight.

Marks & Spencer (M&S) was a new entrant in third place.

Dunnes Stores moved up 10th to share fourth place with Vodafone, which was second in October. Virgin Media dropped one place to sixth. In seventh position were Bank of Ireland, down from fourth, and new entrant, HSE/Covid-19. Sky dropped two places to ninth, while Coca-Cola/Diet Coke moved up one place to 10th. Tesco and SuperValu shared 11th place.

Eir was down two places from October to 13th, while JD Sports was a new entrant in 14th place. Guinness slippee from third place in October to 15th, as 16th position in the league was shared by new entrant John Lewis, AIB, down from 13th spot, and new entrant Nike.