Aldi voted most reputable supermarket

Irish shoppers have voted the German discounter Aldi as the most reputable supermarket in Ireland, the 2023 RepTrak Ireland Report indicates. The annual survey of 5,500 adults measures the level of trust, respect, admiration and esteem consumers have for Ireland’s largest and most visible companies. The interviews were conducted in January and February.

Aldi scored consistently well across a number of categories, including workplace, citizenship and products and services, reflecting the retailer’s commitment to delivering value for customers, suppliers, staff and the wider community. The win follows Aldi being voted best supporter of local suppliers at the 2022 National Grocery Retail Awards.

Aldi began working with 15 new suppliers last year, spending a total of €1.1 billion with its 330-strong Irish base.

Pictured above is Aldi ambassador Paul O’Connell in a TV ad