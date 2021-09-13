All-Ireland final most watched show

The All-Ireland football final between Mayo and Tyrone on RTÉ2’s Saturday Game Live attracted an average of 940,400 viewers with three in four TV viewers watching the action from Croke Park, making it the most watched TV show so far this year. By the end of the game, viewing peaked at 1,064,800. There were also 149,000 streams of the game on RTÉ Player.

The All-Ireland senior camogie final averaged 233,600 viewers.

The game had a share of 29 per cent of all people watching television on Sunday afternoon tuned into the match. A further 12,800 people streamed the match live on RTÉ Player. Earlier in the afternoon, viewers on RTÉ 2 watched as Wexford overcame Armagh’s efforts in the Junior All-Ireland final and Antrim beat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Intermediate final.

The highly anticipated first offering of drama series Kin got off to a strong start with an average audience of 500,600 (live + vosdal). It was a particular hit with younger audiences, attracting a 50 per cent share of adults 25-44. A further 40,500 watched on RTÉ+1 last night and it was reported that it already had 17,000 streams on the RTÉ Player since it aired.

The Late Late Show on Friday night featured guests including singer Samantha Mumba, Paul O’Connell, comedian Joanne McNally and Ireland’s Paralympic heroes along with sports journalist Joanne O’Riordan, and saw an average of 436,000 viewers watching, with a 46 per cent share and over 17,000 streams on RTÉ Player. The show peaked at 512,000 viewers.