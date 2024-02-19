Allcare sponsors O’Connor’s show

Allcare Pharmacy has agreed to sponsor the Brendan O’Connor Show broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1 every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 1pm. The deal was brokered by Javelin. The ten-month sponsorship comprises four 10-second sponsor-credited stings at weekends, credited promos on Morning Ireland, Liveline, Playback and Sunday with Miriam, as well as podcast and homepage plugs. O’Connor himself previously fronted for Londis stores.
Community
Caroline Burton, head of retail marketing, Uniphar, said that as the top retail brand for customer service in the CXi customer experience report, it was important to partner with a radio show which fits with a community pharmacy like Allcare. In the latest JNLR, Brendan O’Connor’s Sunday show gained 20,000 listeners, bringing its audience to 343,000 listeners, while the Saturday edition has 342,000 listeners, up 7,000.