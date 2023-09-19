Allianz ads highlight buildings cover

Allianz Insurance has launched Rebuild Better as support for its home insurance customers with buildings cover to rebuild more sustainably when repairing damage to their homes. Said to be the first of its kind in the Irish market, the initiative aims to help customers to invest in eco-friendly upgrades. Customers with eligible policies can get an extra €5,000 on buildings claims of €50,000 or more to make energy-efficient home improvements.

The extra capital given to customers will provide a boost to SEAI grants already available to consumers and allows them to choose from various energy upgrades, including heat pump installation, PV solar panels and attic and wall insulation. F&B Huskies created an interactive outdoor campaign focusing on the most common causes of damage to homes: water and fire.

The billboard on Baggot Street Lower invited pedestrians passing to choose between pressing a water or fire button. Each selection delivered a unique projection experience: a fully soaked billboard or setting the billboard alight to reveal key product messaging. Like the ‘Rebuild Better’ benefit, it’s only in the case of emergency that the benefit of this policy is showcased. The OOH activity is supported by radio and digital ads.

Rebuild Better is part of Allianz’s commitment to building a more sustainable future for customers. Earlier this year, the insurer launched its Climate Safe Homes initiative to help futureproof Irish houses. Allianz is investing €1 million in the project and bringing together experts from across construction, engineering, and architecture to develop a new home building model designed to withstand the effects of Ireland’s changing climate.