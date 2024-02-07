Allianz ads highlight drop out in sport

Allianz Ireland has rolled out #StopTheDrop, a campaign developed by its creative agency F&B Huskies to help reverse the worrying decline in sports participation among Irish schoolgoers. The German insurer plays a key role in supporting GAA, including its support for the Allianz Leagues, All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and Allianz Cumann na mBunscol. Since 2006, Allianz has also sponsored the Paralympic movement.

#StopTheDrop was informed by research conducted by Ipsos B&A.

In 2021, its commitment to sport took a step further as the company expanded its support to encompass both the Olympic and Paralympic movements on national and international stages. This broadened sponsorship is highlighted by supporting outstanding athletes, including Olympic sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke and Paralympic champion Ellen Keane, showcasing a commitment to celebrating excellence in all spheres of the sporting world.

The scale of the problem is brought to life in new TV, out of home and social media ads that uses a mountain-sized pile of sports equipment. From tennis rackets and footballs to bikes and swimming goggles, every item represents the abandoned hopes and dreams of thousands of children around the country. Allianz head of marketing Mark Brennan said #StopTheDrop goes beyond merely raising awareness; it is a call to action for real change.

The TV ad was made by Motherland, with Margaret Livingstone as head of production.