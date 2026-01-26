Allianz backs new GAA+ series

GAA+ is launching a new live studio series called The View sponsored by Allianz. The series will be available for free on GAA+, YouTube and social media channels every Monday and Friday from 1pm. Viewers will get the latest GAA news, opinion and expert analysis live from Croke Park. The show will also be available on-demand and by podcast.
There will be 56 shows across 28 consecutive weeks throughout the Allianz Leagues and Championships. The show will be hosted by GAA+ personalities Aisling O’Reilly and Paddy Andrews. They will be joined by a rotating panel of well-known analysts, special guests and some new voices offering insight and informed opinion on the weekend’s action.
Continue
The GAA recently announced that it will continue with its Allianz sponsorships despite the German insurer’s links with Israel. A number of county boards and high-profile GAA personalities called for an end to the sponsorship deals. The issue came in for scrutiny after Allianz was named in a UN report as a company aiding Israel in its conflict in Gaza.
Allianz signed a sponsorship deal for the GAA National League in 1993 which is due to run until 2030. An open letter asking the GAA to cut ties with Allianz was signed by almost 800 current and former players from all GAA codes in September. Among the signatories were Colm O’Rourke, Shane McGuigan, David Hickey and Paschal Canavan.
In a statement, the GAA said: “Allianz plc has no involvement with the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) or corporate entities involved in the war in Gaza. Any such relationship is with a ‘sibling or cousin company’.” They added that apart from the loss of sponsorship to the association, a unilateral ending of the contract by the GAA could have legal consequences.
Pictured above, left to right: Mark Brennan, CMO, Allianz Ireland, Aisling O’Reilly and Paddy Andrews, and Noel Quinn, head of GAA+ and GAA marketing, at the launch of The View