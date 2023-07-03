Allianz continues its DSPCA support

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or DSPCA, Ireland’s oldest and largest animal rescue, has secured a further three-year sponsorship deal with pet insurer Allianz Insurance. Founded in 1840, the DSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome an average of over 2,500 animals every year through their adoptions and foster programme.
Now operating at full capacity, the link-up with Allianz Insurance aims to boost the DSPCA’s rehoming programme. Funding provided will support the upgrade of increased kennel space by 50 per cent and improve welfare for the animals as they wait on new homes. The charity has recorded an increased intake of more than 35 five per cent since March 2022.
Doubled
The DSPCA’s intake of small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and reptiles alone has now doubled. The increased intake of animals and surging costs of running the shelter’s operations, such as the ambulance service, vet supplies and specialist food, means funding is critical to ensuring the DSPCA can care for the most vulnerable animals in the community.
Donations also ensure that DSPCA vets have adequate medication, equipment and facilities to provide the best care for the animals the charity rescues, both domestic and wild. Allianz marks 10 years of partnership with the DSPCA by also sponsoring The Shelter: Animal SOS on RTÉ One. Research by Allianz found that 57 per cent of the population have a pet.
Nine in 10 pet owners in Ireland consider their pet to be a member of the family.