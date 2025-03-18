Amazon.ie service up and running

Amazon.ie has been officially launched by the worldwide goods delivery service. Irish customers can now sign up to one-day delivery on millions of products, and browse items with local pricing and without extra customs charges. Irish businesses like Barry’s Tea, Bewley’s, and Ella & Jo will soon be available on a special brands of Ireland page.

The move is is part of a tie-up with Enterprise Ireland which aims to help local businesses achieve greater scale. Customers can also join Prime on Amazon.ie for €6.99 per month with free delivery and shopping events like Prime Day, and exclusive offers with partners such as Odeon cinemas and Deliveroo.

Irish customers who already have UK Prime memberships can switch, allowing them cancel their UK membership and get a refund. Alison Dunn, Ireland country manager at Amazon, said the company had been building towards this moment since the launch of its fulfilment centre in Dublin in 2022.

Former Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given helped promote the roll out of Amazon.ie