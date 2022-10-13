Amgen again sponsors Cuala

Amgen has signed a new deal renewing its sponsorship of Cuala GAA for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The biotech company will support Cuala’s adult football and camogie teams for 2022 and sponsor the adult hurling team from January 2023. Amgen’s ties with the Dalkey-headquartered GAA club also extends to education and employment incentives.
Amgen has agreed to provide one main bursary and four supplemental bursaries annually to Cuala students entering a third-level institution to study Stem subjects, manufacturing, supply chain management, health care or teaching science in school. The Dun Laoghaire-based company will provide a paid internship to a student from the club each year.
Previous Cuala sponsors include Davy, Huawei and Panda. At the announcement in Croke Park were Cuala GAA and Dublin footballers Michael Fitzsimons, Martha Byrne, Jennifer Dunne and Rachel Hartnett and Cuala GAA and Dublin hurlers Jake Malone and Sean Brennan. Also there were Paul Greene, Amgen and Cuala president Johnny Sheanon.
Cuala draws its support from almost 1,000 households and currently has 1,600 active members placing it among the larger clubs in the county. It plays its home matches in Dalkey, Shankill, Meadowvale and Thomastown, participating in over 70 competitions across all ages.
Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones industrial average and is on the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 world’s best workplaces by Fortune and was voted one of the world’s 100 most sustainable companies by Barron’s.
Cuala’s Martha Byrne, Con O’Callaghan and Jennifer Dunne in Croke Park