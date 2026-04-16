Amgen continues to back Cuala GAA

Amgen, the US-owned biotech with a division in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, is extending its title sponsorship of the Cuala GAA club through to 2029. Minister for Health and local TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill attended the photocall, together with Paul Greene, Amgen; Aisling Fay, chairperson, Cuala GAA and TG4 sports presenter Cuán Ó Flatharta.

Also present were Cuala players Rachel Hartnett, Sinéad Wylde, Charlie McMorrow, Conor Groarke, Seán Brennan and Peadar Ó Cofaidh-Byrne. The new deal – details of which were not disclosed – builds on seven years of partnership. Amgen will sponsor four adult hurling teams, five men’s football teams, four adult camogie teams and four ladies’ football teams.

Ties

Amgen’s ties with Cuala extends beyond the pitch. Each year, the company provides one main bursary and four supplementary bursaries to Cuala students entering third-level education in stem subjects, manufacturing, supply chain management, healthcare or science. Dalkey-based Cuala has over 3,200 members covering all ages from juvenile to adult.

RTÉ sports presenter Des Cahill is a former chairman of Cuala.