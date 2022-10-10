An Cailín Ciúin grosses €1m at box office

An Cailín Ciúin has grossed over €1 million at the box-office, a remarkable feat for an Irish language film after 22 weeks in cinemas in Ireland and the UK. Since its release last May, the film has been a hit at international film festivals, won a slew of awards and proved popular with critics. It is also Ireland’s entry for best feature film at the upcoming Oscars.

Based on Irish author, Claire Keegan’s acclaimed story, Foster, An Cailín Ciúin is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl. Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

Cáit is welcomed with open arms by Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), but her husband (Andrew Bennett) keeps Cáit at arm’s length. Slowly, however, a warmth grows within this makeshift family and Cáit begins to blossom in their care. But in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

An Cailín Ciúin was produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, the production company she established with Colm Bairéad in 2012. It was made as part of the Cine4 funding scheme for Irish-language films in partnership with Screen Ireland, TG4, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). The film is in receipt of the Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.

The film is still on release in select cinemas nationwide.

Pictured are Catherine Clinch and Carrie Crowley in An Cailín Ciúin