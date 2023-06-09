An Cailín Ciúin scoops two more awards

An Cailín Ciúin has added two more accolades by taking the top prize of Spirit of the Festival and and Torc for single drama at this year’s Celtic Media Festival being held in An Clochán Liath in Donegal. Along with these awards the film has received numerous nominations and gongs, including a nomination for an Oscar in Hollywood along with eight IFTAs.

The film tells the story of Cáit (Catherine Clinch), a nine-year-old girl from an overcrowded, dysfunctional family who is sent away to live with foster parents for the summer. Despite a warm reception from the woman, Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), an fear an tí (the man of the house), Seán (Andrew Bennett), keeps his distance from Cáit and she from him.

But over time, their strained relationship begins to deepen. Slowly, in the care of the Kinsellas, Cáit blossoms and discovers a new way of living. But in this house she discovers one painful truth. Based on Foster by Claire Keegan, An Cailín Ciúin is a coming-of-age drama that explores questions of family, neglect and loss through the eyes of its young protagonist.

Debut

An Cailín Ciúin marks the film debut of writer/director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal. The film was produced as part of the Cine4 scheme for Irish lanaguage film in partnership with Screen Ireland, TG4, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). The film was eligible for the Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.

The Celtic Media Festival (CMF) is is held each year, rotating between venues in the various Celtic nations and regions. It combines a three-day media conference with broadcasters, producers, media and students and a competition across film, TV, radio and new media content.

Catherine Clinch and Carrie Crowley as Cáit and Eibhlín in An Cailín Ciúin