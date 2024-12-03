An Cailín Ciúin TG4’s Christmas Day movie

The Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin has its TV premier on TG4 at 8pm on Christmas Day. The film tells the story of Cáit, a nine-year-old girl from an overcrowded, dysfunctional family who is sent away to live with foster parents for the summer. Despite a warm reception from the woman, Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), the man of the house, Seán (Andrew Bennett), shuns Cáit and she avoids him, but over time, their strained relationship deepens.

But in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. Based on Foster by Claire Keegan, An Cailín Ciúin is the debut of writer/director, Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal. New documentaries on TG4 include Na Lumière Gaelacha at 9.10pm on St. Stephen’s Day. It is set in the world of three brothers from Youghal, Co. Cork, who created cinematic and animation history in Ireland.

Thomas Moore – Bard na hÉireann (8.25pm on December 28) explores the man’s intriguing life and work while hearing new interpretations of many of his best-known songs such as The Minstrel Boy and The Last Rose of Summer, from contemporary artists such as Duke Special and Méav Ní Mhaolchatha. Thomas Moore’s life remains a mystery some 250 years on.

In 2021 Hughes’ pub closed its doors for the last time following the death of its owner. In the film, Farewell to Hughes (8.30pm on December 29), Brendan Gleeson (above) interviews musicians, dancers, and singers to tell the story of the unassuming pub and its lasting contribution to his life and traditional music. On New Year’s Eve, from 11.30pm, Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin will ring in the New Year with the Irish trad music in Fáilte 2025.

Reincarnation

There’s another chance to watch Poitín, a digitally remastered version of Bob Quinn’s 1979 film – the first Irish language film ever made. Two local degenerates terrorise an old man for his poitín. Stars Cyril Cusack and Mick Lally, Donal McCann and Niall Tóibín. Róise & Frank (4.45pm on New Year’s Day) is the award-winning Irish language film about a woman who believes a dog is the reincarnation of her late husband. Stars Bríd Ní Neachtáin.

Other movies include Rocketman, Die Hard, Bridesmaids, High Fidelity, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Mamma Mia – Here We Go Again!, Knives Out and Pulp Fiction. Family movies include Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Despicable Me 3, The Secret Life of Pets, Shrek 2, Stuart Little, Into the West, Doctor Dolittle 2, Fantastic Mr. Fox, About a Boy, Marley & Me, The BFG, Matilda, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Oliver! and Babe.