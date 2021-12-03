An Post hires Thinkhouse for festive stamps

Youth marketing agency Thinkhouse was presented with the opportunity by An Post to put their stamp on the festive greetings across Ireland this year as they were invited to design this year’s Christmas stamp collection for the State postal company. The agency’s design team, led by Shane Kenna, created a series of stamps to invoke a warm familial festive feeling.

Kenna said that as last Christmas was a tough time for all, missing out on hugs, family meals, visiting grandparents, get togethers with friends, public gatherings and being with loved ones. “We thought it would be really nice to visualise these simple Christmas moments in our stamps for 2021 in an uplifting, vibrant, colourful and positive way,” he added.

This year’s An Post Christmas stamps are now available nationwide.