An Post looks to Liveposter to deliver

An Post is using PML Group’s Liveposter platform across various networks to promote its Flex Credit Card from An Post Money. The digital out of home (DOOH) campaign promotes a more relevant message using day of week and time of day copy throughout cycle 23, with specific copy also scheduled around a sports event being held in Dublin on November 12.

Digital OOH allows to not only target specific relevant moments, but also adapt creative messages dynamically to reflect time, location, weather and live data sources, such as countdowns, stock levels or price alterations. PML Group’s Moments of Truth research informed marketers on how dynamic DOOH maximises performance and consumer response.

The study revealed that consumer brain response is 18 per cent higher when exposed to relevant content in DOOH campaigns, which in turn leads to a 17 per cent increase in consumers’ spontaneous ad recall. It showed that dynamic DOOH campaigns can deliver a 16 per cent sales uplift. The findings give an overall campaign effectiveness uplift of 17 per cent.

The campaign was managed by Mediaworks and Source out of home, with creative by Javelin.