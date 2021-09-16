An Post rolls out sustainable message in ads

An Post have launched the ‘Living Leaves a Mark’ campaign emphasising their role in driving sustainable change across Ireland. The campaign, created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, highlights the steps An Post has taken in sustainability. It is a reminder of the consequences of people’s collective actions and the role we can play to create a better country.

An Post’s commitment to leaving a positive mark included the organisation’s roll out of Ireland’s largest electric fleet to deliver e-commerce with zero emissions, setting up the Green Hub to help people transform their homes for greener living, postal workers checking in on the elderly and vulnerable in the community and even turning their hand to bee-keeping.

Illustrator Holly Pereira brought An Post’s sustainability pillars to life in artwork which reflects An Post ‘s initiatives. The artwork features in TV, out of home, press, digital and social ads. Debbie Byrne, managing director, An Post Retail, said the company recognises that operations impact every county, community, household and business in Ireland.

Watch the 60-second TV ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WIKpTWYzhk