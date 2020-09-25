An Post to host online retail conference

The world of online retailing is constantly evolving and being able to navigate this changing landscape is essential for businesses. Reach is a free virtual conference hosted by An Post Commerce designed to help with this challenge. The webinar will deliver insights on building customer relationships in this new world through innovations in direct mail media.

Guest speakers include British direct mail expert Patrick Collister, Jenny Fleiss, Rent the Runway and Katie Townsley of Accenture Interactive. Speaking on behalf of An Post Commerce will be Gilles Fernandez, Cyril McGrane and Garrett Bridgeman (pictured), who will talk about the innovations and opportunitiesin parcels logistics.

Developments on the eCommerce landscape and the changing behaviour of online consumers will be explored, along with innovations and opportunities in parcel logistics. Information will be provided on how to make businesses Brexit-ready. The two-hour conference gets underway at 10am on Thursday, October 1st.