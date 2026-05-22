An Post wins grand prix at AIM awards

An Post was awarded the grand prix at the 20th annual All Ireland Marketing (AIM) awards hosted by Marketing Institute Ireland (MII). The winner’s business case highlighted the impact of its cross-company brand building programme. Its success was evidenced by the positive impact on brand equity across key audiences and business growth.

The awards comprise entries across 24 categories. As with Ireland’s Marketer of the Year (MotY), AIM entrants make a written submission. Later in the process, a finalist round involves an in-person presentation to a panel of judges. The 24 categories are across innovation, pricing strategy, branding, customer experience, emerging talent, and international marketing.

MII added three new categories this year, namely digital customer journey, long term brand impact, and an award to recognise the positive impact of cultural or societal sponsorships. MII is a registered charity, incorporated in 1962, to help build Irish businesses through the development and application of professional marketing principles.